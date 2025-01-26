OSU Basketball faces tough test against Texas Tech in Lubbock

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 2-4 Big 12) travel to Lubbock for a Sunday matinee against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-5, 4-2 Big 12), facing one of the nation’s most efficient offenses and a dominant rebounding team. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.

By: John Holcomb

-

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 2-4 Big 12) travel to Lubbock for a Sunday matinee against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-5, 4-2 Big 12), facing one of the nation’s most efficient offenses and a dominant rebounding team. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders, ranked seventh nationally in offensive efficiency, also lead the Big 12 in rebound margin during conference play, making Sunday’s matchup a battle of strengths. OSU’s ability to create turnovers has been key to its success this season, but Texas Tech presents a unique challenge.

“When the Cowboys have been successful, they’ve turned teams over,” said News On 6 sports director John Holcomb. “Now on Sunday, that may be a little difficult as Texas Tech is seventh in the nation in offensive efficiency. They also lead the Big 12 in conference games and rebound margin.”

The Red Raiders are led by standout freshman JT Toppin, a 6-foot-9 forward projected as a potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. His presence will test OSU’s frontcourt, which has been a strong point for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back after a tough start to Big 12 play, while Texas Tech aims to build on its strong season and maintain its place near the top of the conference standings.