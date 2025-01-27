'I'm glad that I get to help her:' Bixby fourth grader will receive kidney donation from her dad

A Bixby fourth grader, Aurora Jones, battling stage five chronic kidney disease, is set to receive a life-saving kidney donation from her dad.

By: Chloe Abbott

A Bixby fourth grader is battling stage five chronic kidney disease and needs a kidney donor.

9-year-old Aurora Jones found the perfect match to give her one, her dad, Austin.

How did the Jone's family find out about Aurora's diagnosis?

Aurora went to the doctor in September, because she was feeling tired and lost her appetite, her dad just thought it was growing pains.

"Her symptoms were really mild, we thought that she might have a cold or nothing at all, we thought that she just had normal kid stuff," said Austin Jones.

During the first doctor's visit, Aurora's blood pressure was too high, so she was sent to the emergency room, where Aurora and her family got the news they were not expecting.

"That I had a chronic kidney disease," said Aurora.

Aurora and her dad were flown to OU Children's Hospital, so she could see a pediatric kidney specialist.

What happened after Aurora got her diagnosis?

What followed was emergency surgery, a blood transfusion, and a two-week hospital visit.

From that point on she goes to Oklahoma City three times a week for dialysis.

Then the search started to find Aurora a new kidney.

How did Austin become Aurora's donor?

Austin took an at-home blood test, and he learned he and Aurora have the same blood type. Then he started the process of becoming her donor and was approved.

"I'm glad that it's my kidney that she's getting, you know, I'm glad that I get to help her," said Austin.

When is the surgery?

The surgery is scheduled for Feb. 5.

To help the Jones family you can donate HERE.