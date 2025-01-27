'I'm glad that I get to help her:' Bixby fourth grader will receive kidney donation from her dad

Sunday, January 26th 2025, 9:54 pm
A Bixby fourth grader is battling stage five chronic kidney disease and needs a kidney donor.
9-year-old Aurora Jones found the perfect match to give her one, her dad, Austin.
Aurora went to the doctor in September, because she was feeling tired and lost her appetite, her dad just thought it was growing pains.
"Her symptoms were really mild, we thought that she might have a cold or nothing at all, we thought that she just had normal kid stuff," said Austin Jones.
During the first doctor's visit, Aurora's blood pressure was too high, so she was sent to the emergency room, where Aurora and her family got the news they were not expecting.
"That I had a chronic kidney disease," said Aurora.
Aurora and her dad were flown to OU Children's Hospital, so she could see a pediatric kidney specialist.
What followed was emergency surgery, a blood transfusion, and a two-week hospital visit.
From that point on she goes to Oklahoma City three times a week for dialysis.
Then the search started to find Aurora a new kidney.
Austin took an at-home blood test, and he learned he and Aurora have the same blood type. Then he started the process of becoming her donor and was approved.
"I'm glad that it's my kidney that she's getting, you know, I'm glad that I get to help her," said Austin.
The surgery is scheduled for Feb. 5.
To help the Jones family you can donate HERE.
Chloe Abbott joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in October 2023. She now serves as a reporter. Before joining the News On 6 team, she worked in Shreveport, Louisiana for two years as an anchor/MMJ for the ABC affiliate, KTBS. Chloe has covered severe weather, crime, sports, and Mardi Gras.
January 26th, 2025
January 27th, 2025
January 27th, 2025
January 27th, 2025
January 27th, 2025
January 27th, 2025
January 27th, 2025
January 27th, 2025