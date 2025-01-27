Parenting Guide: building strong connections and lifelong skills

Child development expert Kendra Morgan shares practical tips on building strong connections, creating routines, and using discipline to shape children into responsible and compassionate individuals.

By: Dave Davis

Parenting can be one of life’s most challenging yet rewarding experiences. In this month’s Child Development segment, the focus shifts to the adults as caregivers.

Child development expert Kendra Morgan explores three key principles to guide parenting: daily connections, rules and routines, and discipline and consequences.

Daily Connections

Children thrive on meaningful, uninterrupted connections with their caregivers. This connection can come in many forms, from reading together to sharing meals. Uninterrupted attention, free from distractions like phones and social media, fosters trust and a sense of importance. Simple activities like sitting around the table, asking about their day, and actively engaging in their world can build stronger relationships.

Reading to children daily is particularly impactful. However, it’s important to make it a focused activity. Distracted parenting—such as checking emails or scrolling on social media during storytime—diminishes the value of these moments. By carving out dedicated, distraction-free time, parents can create a foundation of love and attention that supports their child’s growth.

Rules and Routines

Consistency is essential in a child’s life, and routines provide the structure they crave. A clear set of household rules helps children understand boundaries and expectations. When these rules are broken, consequences offer teachable moments that reinforce accountability.

Calendars can help organize busy schedules and establish routines. Visual tools like kid-friendly calendars with drawn symbols can help children anticipate upcoming activities and responsibilities.

Chores are another way to instill responsibility and independence. Even young children can handle small tasks like packing their own lunches or cleaning up toys. These responsibilities teach valuable life skills such as starting and completing tasks, fostering leadership, and developing a sense of achievement.

Discipline and Consequences

Discipline is a vital part of parenting, helping children learn right from wrong. While modern parenting often emphasizes gentleness, it’s crucial to set clear boundaries and maintain consistency. Teaching children to respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively can equip them with problem-solving skills for life.

When behavior issues arise in public spaces, it’s important to address them in the moment. This might mean leaving a movie theater or setting aside unfinished shopping to teach children that their actions impact others. These temporary inconveniences help children develop respect for shared spaces and appropriate behavior.

Building for the Future

Parenting is a long-term investment in a child’s future. The effort put into daily connections, consistent routines, and thoughtful discipline shapes children into better friends, coworkers, and partners as they grow. While the challenges may feel overwhelming at times, the skills developed through intentional parenting create lasting impacts that extend far beyond childhood.

Every teachable moment is an opportunity to build something exceptional. Though parenting may require temporary sacrifices, the lifelong rewards are immeasurable.