State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Oklahoma will enforce Trump's executive order allowing immigration agents in school

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters says he will enforce President Donald Trump's executive order to allow immigration agents into schools. There's been no instance of immigration agents' agents going into schools in Oklahoma.

By: Chloe Abbott

Why are immigration agents allowed to come into schools?

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last Tuesday that allows immigration agents into schools before they were not allowed because a school was classified as a sensitive location. Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent the following statement:

"Schools are crippled by the flood of illegal immigrants and the Biden/Harris open border policy. Oklahomans and the country elected President Trump and we will do everything possible to help put Oklahoma students first. For years the liberal media has been vilifying Republicans for separating illegal immigrant children from their parents. Now they want us to explain why we’d let ICE agents into schools. The answer is simple: we want to ensure that deported parents are reconnected with their children and keep families together. Time and time again, the liberal media has demonstrated it does not understand the weight of the issues created by unchecked illegal immigration, nor the responsibility OSDE has to Oklahoma kids."

How are people reacting to this news?

A Tulsa immigration lawyer said she can't imagine what it would be like for agents to question children about their immigration status. She says her law firm has been flooded with calls from people who are panicking and are afraid to send their children to school.

"Our clients are saying they're scared they are fearful, they're not sure if they've done everything they can to protect themselves and their family from possible deportations," said Lorena Rivas, with Rivas and Associates Immigration law firm.

Rivas says a school does not have to let immigration agents inside unless they have a search warrant signed by a judge.

Christy Blackburn said this executive order could affect two of her daughters' family members.

"I would not want anybody to go into a school and grab my kid out, you know they're in school, they're not out in the streets," said Blackburn.

A Tulsa School Board Member says TPS is taking proper precautions.

"So, we are certainly meeting as much as we can with our legal representatives and doing what we can as the information comes available to us," said Calvin Moniz, Tulsa School Board member.

Moniz said TPS is dedicated to making students feel secure at school.

"Together as Tulsa Public Schools we will continue to make sure that we provide a safe and comfortable learning environment for all of our students regardless of their background," said Moniz.

What are people in Oklahoma doing about it?

A group called Advocacy for Immigrants says it's planning a peaceful demonstration Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Department of Education before the monthly meeting.