Bob Dylan bringing 'Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour' to Tulsa

Bob Dylan's "Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour" kicks off in Tulsa on March 25, marking his first live performance since the release of "A Complete Unknown".

By: Brooke Cox

-

Bob Dylan is bringing his "Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour" to Tulsa as the first stop on a short series of performances.

The tour, which began in 2021, will continue with four stops this leg, including shows in Wichita, Kansas; Mankato, Minnesota; and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Dylan will perform at the Tulsa Theater on March 25.

This marks Dylan’s first live performance since the release of A Complete Unknown, the Oscar-nominated film about his life.

Tickets for the Tulsa show are already sold out, but fans can still snag tickets for other dates. Tickets for the Wichita show on March 29 and the Green Bay show on April 6 go on sale Jan. 31, while tickets for the Mankato show on April 4 will be available starting Feb. 1.

For more information and tickets, visit BobDylan.com/On-Tour.