Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
Police said officers located and arrested Juan Carlos Renovato-Jauregui around noon in the 2700 block of South 129th East Avenue. Police said officers located and arrested Juan Carlos Renovato-Jauregui around noon in the 2700 block of South 129th East Avenue.
When News On 6 asked if he attacked his girlfriend on New Year’s Day, Renovato-Jauregui was silent. When News On 6 asked if he attacked his girlfriend on New Year’s Day, Renovato-Jauregui was silent.
Police said Renovato-Jauregui told the victim "she had 10 minutes to live and then he would end them both." Police said Renovato-Jauregui told the victim "she had 10 minutes to live and then he would end them both."
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 38-year-old man is behind bars, accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend then stabbing her several times on New Year’s Day.

A sister of the victim posted on Facebook about the attack asking people to share his image in hopes of helping police arrest him.

1/3/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Woman Using Facebook To Find Man She Believes Attacked Sister

Police said officers located and arrested Juan Carlos Renovato-Jauregui around noon in the 2700 block of South 129th East Avenue. He has since been booked into the county jail, charged with multiple counts of assault and battery.

When News On 6 asked if he attacked his girlfriend on New Year’s Day, Renovato-Jauregui was silent.

Police reports say he got into an argument with his girlfriend inside a unit at the Boulder Ridge Apartments.

1/2/2017 Related Story: Police Seek Witnesses After Tulsa Couple Apparently Stabs Each Other

“You look at those pictures, those are very tough pictures to look at," Officer Leland Ashley said. "It just shows you the type of either rage this individual possibly had in his attempt to harm her."

Police said Renovato-Jauregui told the victim "she had 10 minutes to live and then he would end them both."

Police said he punched the woman in the face then stabbed her several times with a knife from the kitchen.

At the time, Renovato-Jauregui claimed she attacked him and both were taken to hospitals. He was released before he could be arrested - she stayed longer to be treated for her wounds.

Ashley said, "This probably has to rank right up there with the injuries that I've seen coming from stab wounds."

Police found Renovato-Jauregui in Tulsa Wednesday afternoon.

Word of his arrest prompted a new post from the sister of the victim - who took to Facebook asking people to share the story in hopes of finding her sister's attacker.

"UPDATE: I was just informed TPD got him today! Thank you god and thank everyone that shared this post and made his capture possible. I love all 10,000 plus of you that shared this."

On the arrest report, it's noted Renovato-Jauregui needs to be held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, which usually means the person is undocumented.

Renovato-Jauregui is facing four charges related to assault and battery. He was booked on a $27,000 bond.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.