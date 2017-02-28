Good Samaritans Rush To Help After 4-Vehicle Crash On 169

Sergeant Matthew Kramer is a member of the National Guard. That's why he stopped at the scene and why he'll stop at every scene he comes across.

Tulsa police said three cars slowed down to avoid a roll of carpet that fell off of the truck in front of them - a semi-truck couldn't brake in time and slammed into the cars.

Good Samaritans went from car to car, making sure the victims were okay, calming them down. [Preston Power]

Some Good Samaritans jumped into action Monday after a four-vehicle pileup on Highway 169.

Investigators said a load of carpet fell off of a truck, causing other vehicles behind it to swerve and crash. Tulsa police are still looking for the driver who caused the crash.

2/27/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Searching For Driver They Say Caused 4-Vehicle Crash

One day after the pileup, Sergeant Matthew Kramer said it’s still hard to believe no one died.

"I was very surprised that nobody died from that situation. I've seen smaller wrecks turn out to be worse," he said.

Even authorities assumed injuries would be deadly.

Tulsa Police Officer Leland Ashley said, "Thought the worst, that there would be fatalities."

Kramer is a member of the National Guard. That's why he stopped at the scene and why he'll stop at every scene he comes across.

On Monday, Tulsa police said three cars slowed down to avoid a roll of carpet that fell off of the truck in front of them - a semi-truck couldn't brake in time and slammed into the cars.

2/27/2017 Related Story: Debris On Tulsa Highway Blamed For 4-Vehicle Crash

Kramer was going northbound when he saw the wreck. Police and Fire hadn't arrived yet, so he knew he had to pull over.

"If you automatically assume someone else is going to do something else about it, you're wrong," Kramer said.

The sergeant said his attention immediately went to the driver of a white sedan pinned against the median with an SUV sitting completely on top of it.

Kramer said, "That guy was awake and talking, so if he's talking he's breathing, so he's okay. He had a head wound and I had him put pressure on that."

Kramer and other Good Samaritans went from car to car, making sure the victims were okay, calming them down.

He said working at the Thunderbird Youth Academy and the Guard has taught him to always answer the call for help.

Kramer said, "Community service is a big part of that, and the reason why I love my job and the reason I do well in my unit is because I thrive on helping people."

If you have any information on the driver who caused the crash and did not stop, you're asked to call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.