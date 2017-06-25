Police Identify Suspect In Latest Tulsa Officer-Involved Shooting

Three Tulsa Police officers were involved in a deadly shooting Saturday night, June 24. The suspect who was shot and killed has been identified as Jimmy Bevenue, 47.

In a news release issued Sunday, TPD clarified some information given out at the scene shortly after the shooting.

"As with any initial incident, more information comes to light shedding a more accurate picture as to what occurred," the release states. "In the interest of open and honest transparency this is what we now know occurred during the Officer Involved Shooting."

Police first made contact with the suspect around 8 p.m. when they saw a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat parked outside a residence at 4th and Garnett, the news release states.

Three people were standing around the vehicle, and as officers approached them, they said a man carrying a handgun ran from the backdoor of the house.

Police said they ordered that man, now identified as Jimmy Bevenue, to drop the gun. Instead, they said he tried to kick in the back door of a neighbor's house.

"At that time, three Tulsa Police Officers shot several rounds at Bevenue to keep him from entering the residence," the news release states.

6/24/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

On Saturday night, Officer Jeanne MacKenzie said neither the woman nor any police officers were hurt. They were interviewing the several witnesses including the three other people standing around the stolen car.

The news release said TPD's investigation showed the Hellcat was stolen, and the gun Bevenue carried was inside the car when it was stolen. Authorities said they do not plan to make any additional arrests in connection to the stolen car.

Bevenue has a history of arrests in Tulsa, LeFlore and Caddo counties. He served time for credit card theft, carrying a weapon/drugs/alcohol into jail, burglary, uttering forged instruments and receiving or possessing stolen property.

News On 6 did a story on him last year when he was arrested for first-degree burglary. A woman woke up to find Bevenue and another man burglarizing her home, his arrest and booking report stated.

8/12/2016 Related Story: Police: Woman Awaken By Pair Burglarizing Her Tulsa Home

It's the third fatal officer-involved shooting for the department this month. The officers, who are on administrative leave, have not been identified.

A TPD officer and two Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed Joshua Anthony Barre on Friday, June 9, 2017. Barre and shot and killed as he walked into a convenience store armed with two large knives.

6/15/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Release Dash, Body Cam Video Of Joshua Barre Fatal Shooting

Law enforcement officers were attempting to pick him up on an order to take him to a mental health facility.

Eighteen-year-old Naway Willy was shot when police said he pulled a gun on an officer on Friday, June 2, 2017. The officer was trying to question him about a homicide at a Tulsa hotel when police said Willy ran away then pulled a gun on officers.

6/5/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Identify Officer Who Shot And Killed 18-Year-Old Man