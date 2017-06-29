Tulsa Police Release Video Of Incident In Which Suspect Was Shot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Release Video Of Incident In Which Suspect Was Shot And Killed

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police released dash, body and chopper video of a fatal shooting last weekend.

Police said Jimmy Bevenue, 47, ran when officers stopped him on suspicion of driving a stolen car near 4th and Garnett on Saturday, June 24, 2017. They said officers shot Bevenue after he pulled a gun while attempting to kick in the front door of a home.

The department identified the officers involved as Officer Chad Murtaugh, 38; Corporal Joel Ward, 58; and Officer Tracy Komasa, 31. Police said all fired their weapons in the incident.

6/25/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Woman Thankful TPD Intervened When Suspect Kicked Her Door In

All three officers are on administrative leave.

Murtaugh has been a TPD officer for 11 years, Cpl. Ward is a 24-year veteran of the force and Officer Komasa was hired by TPD in January 2012.  

In February 2017, Officer Murtaugh was one of three officers involved in the shooting of a Claremore rape suspect who had led police on a chase in east Tulsa.

2/20/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Officers Involved In Shooting Of Rape Suspect Identified

