BMX Racing News Conference Set At Tulsa Evans-Fintube Site - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

BMX Racing News Conference Set At Tulsa Evans-Fintube Site

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy The Frontier Photo courtesy The Frontier
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon about the future of BMX racing in Tulsa. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Vince Trinidad, executive director of the Tulsa Sports Commission will speak to the media at noon at the Evans-Fintube site, 1334 North Lansing Avenue.

News On 6 partner The Frontier reported July 3 that USA-BMX officials visited Tulsa last week to tour potential sites for construction of an Olympic training center and headquarters after negotiations to build them at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds broke down. One of the sites was the Evans-Fintube site north of downtown.

6/15/2017 Related Story: Concessions Dispute Derails BMX HQ Move To Tulsa's Expo Square

That site covers about 23 acres along the 100 block of North Lansing Avenue and two buildings that once housed Bethlehem Steel and other businesses.

A dispute over income from the concessions ended contract talks between the fairgrounds and BMX. The Vision tax budget for the project is $15 million.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.