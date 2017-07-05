BMX Racing News Conference Set At Tulsa Evans-Fintube Site

The City of Tulsa will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon about the future of BMX racing in Tulsa. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Vince Trinidad, executive director of the Tulsa Sports Commission will speak to the media at noon at the Evans-Fintube site, 1334 North Lansing Avenue.

News On 6 partner The Frontier reported July 3 that USA-BMX officials visited Tulsa last week to tour potential sites for construction of an Olympic training center and headquarters after negotiations to build them at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds broke down. One of the sites was the Evans-Fintube site north of downtown.

That site covers about 23 acres along the 100 block of North Lansing Avenue and two buildings that once housed Bethlehem Steel and other businesses.

A dispute over income from the concessions ended contract talks between the fairgrounds and BMX. The Vision tax budget for the project is $15 million.