NWS Defends Decision To Not Sound Tornado Sirens

Tulsa Police said a 2-year-old girl died in a tragic car accident near 41st and Mingo Monday, August 8, 2017.More >>
Tulsa Police said a 2-year-old girl died in a tragic car accident near 41st and Mingo Monday, August 8, 2017.More >>
An East Tulsa business had to lay off 14 of its 20 employees because of the tornado damage.More >>
An East Tulsa business had to lay off 14 of its 20 employees because of the tornado damage.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!