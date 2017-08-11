No Serious Injuries, But Homes, Vehicles Damaged In Copan Storm

Homeowner Dennis Anderson said he’s thankful they have insurance and that no one was hurt.

Some homes, vehicles and campers around Copan were damaged after a storm blew in Thursday night.

A camper was pushed over by the storm’s strong winds and onto a home. The front corner of the camper is inside the house.

Unloaded, the camper is about 10,000 pounds.

When it fell, it also hit an F-150 truck, which has some dents in it now.

Homeowner Dennis Anderson said he’s thankful they have insurance and that no one was hurt.

“We hit the corner of the highway here and it was just like a hurricane, I mean the winds, and water was just going all over the place," he said.

There have been no reports of serious injuries due to the storm.

As far as the cleanup process goes, homeowners in the area said the community rallies around each other, but cleaning up after the storm will take time.