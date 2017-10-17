OK Family Believes Daughter That Survived Horrific Car Crash Will Walk Again

After several surgeries, Izzy Kitterman is making progress since surviving a devastating car crash in July.

Seven people were in the vehicle and only three survived.

While Izzy remains in a wheelchair, she is breathing and eating on her own now. Doctors won't say if Izzy will ever walk again, but her family said based on how far she's come and how determined she is, it will happen one day.

Izzy’s family posted a video of her working hard in the hospital. They said she is a fighter and will soon have her feeding tube removed as well as other devices, then, they said she'll be allowed to come home for outpatient therapy.

Izzy’s family said she remembers a great deal about the wreck and its aftermath.

"She said they were in the car and they were headed back to Tulsa and they were singing…Just within a matter of seconds, the accident happened," Izzy’s stepmother Kerry Kitterman said.

Erin Van Horn was driving the car with her three children along with Izzy, her brother, Beck, and stepsister Lizzie.

Van Horn and her son were killed but her daughters survived. Both of Izzy's siblings died as well.

Lori: "It's just so much for someone so young to go through. How do you think she's doing separate of physically? How she's doing?"

Kerry Kitterman: "I think for everything she's been going through right now, she's doing better than anyone could really expect."

In addition to coping with Izzy's injuries, her dad and stepmother each lost a child.

They said the best thing the community can do is keep praying and become an organ donor because, as devastating as their losses were, they helped other families avoid that same grief.

"It's the worst pain you can ever imagine," Kerry Kitterman said.

They hope Izzy is home by Halloween, Thanksgiving at the latest.

If you would like to send her letters and cards of encouragement, send them to News On 6 at 303 North Boston Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103, and we'll get them to her.