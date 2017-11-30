Bixby School Board Takes No Action In Sexual Assault Investigati - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bixby School Board Takes No Action In Sexual Assault Investigation

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Thursday evening, a special school board meeting was held in Bixby to discuss the investigation into the alleged sexual assault involving several high school football players.

Court documents state a football player was sexually assaulted at a team function at Bixby Superintendent Kyle Wood's home in late September.

The affidavit says the victim was upstairs at Wood's home when he was penetrated with a pool stick while being held down by other football players.

The superintendent, Principal Terry Adams, Athletic Director Jay Bittle and Head Football Coach Loren Montgomery are also mentioned in the affidavit.

Cell phones and email communications concerning the sexual assault were seized.

During the meeting, school board president Ron Schnare said no action has been taken because there is not enough information. 

Related Story: Bixby School Board Sets Special Meeting In Sexual Assault Investigation

Stay with News On 6 for more updates as this story develops.

Related Story: Affidavit Accuses Bixby Football Players Of Sexually Assaulting Teammate

Watch footage of the meeting below. 

Bixby's high school football team plays for the 6A-II state championship Friday night against Booker T. Washington.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.