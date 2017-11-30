Bixby School Board Takes No Action In Sexual Assault Investigation

Thursday evening, a special school board meeting was held in Bixby to discuss the investigation into the alleged sexual assault involving several high school football players.

Court documents state a football player was sexually assaulted at a team function at Bixby Superintendent Kyle Wood's home in late September.

The affidavit says the victim was upstairs at Wood's home when he was penetrated with a pool stick while being held down by other football players.

The superintendent, Principal Terry Adams, Athletic Director Jay Bittle and Head Football Coach Loren Montgomery are also mentioned in the affidavit.

Cell phones and email communications concerning the sexual assault were seized.

During the meeting, school board president Ron Schnare said no action has been taken because there is not enough information.

Related Story: Bixby School Board Sets Special Meeting In Sexual Assault Investigation

Stay with News On 6 for more updates as this story develops.

Related Story: Affidavit Accuses Bixby Football Players Of Sexually Assaulting Teammate

Watch footage of the meeting below.

Bixby's high school football team plays for the 6A-II state championship Friday night against Booker T. Washington.