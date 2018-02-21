Freezing Drizzle, Sleet To Impact Parts Of Eastern Oklahoma

Freezing rain and sleet will be impacting portions of eastern Oklahoma starting this afternoon and continuing into tonight. Some pockets of heavier freezing rain will be possible from time to time.

A travel advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow. Road conditions are expected to worsen as freezing rain starts to fall.

It's expected to move into the Tulsa area around 3 p.m. Be careful traveling and slow down, especially on elevated surfaces.

Overnight, precipitation should lighten up and become more spotty as this wave moves out. During the morning commute, areas of spotty freezing rain will still be possible but most of it will be north into southeastern Kansas.

Temperatures will warm above freezing by late tomorrow morning. Another storm system will bring rain through the area tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. Temperatures should stay above freezing.

It's an active pattern, with another storm system Friday night into Saturday morning. A few storms will be possible Saturday late morning into the early afternoon then it's much quieter for the end of the weekend.