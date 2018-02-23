'This Is Very Serious. Lives Are At Risk,' TPS Superintendent On - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'This Is Very Serious. Lives Are At Risk,' TPS Superintendent On School Threats

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools reported it is investigating an online threat against Central High School.

The district has been dealing with threats at several schools as well.

2/23/2018 Related Story: Schools Across Green Country Dealing With Social Media Threats

Thursday, a 14-year-old Webster student was arrested for making a threat that prompted a lockdown there.

2/22/2018 Related Story: Teen Arrested For Threat That Locked Down Two Tulsa Schools

As so many schools are being disrupted, Tulsa's Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist is urging parents to talk with children about the serious consequences of their online behavior.

“This is very serious, lives are at risk. And when something is done in a way that's not serious it takes resources away from something that is, and it can get them into a lot of trouble. We need everyone to understand there are severe consequences and it's not something to joke about,” she said.

Gist said there hasn't been this many threats after other school shootings and they don't know why this one is different.

The district is investigating each case, including a post that mentioned Central Friday morning.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.