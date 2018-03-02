Robbery Suspect Shot By Tulsa Liquor Store Owner Goes From Hospital To Jail

A man shot several times by a Tulsa liquor store owner last month is now out of the hospital and in the Tulsa County jail.

Tyrone Lee's jail photo shows him wearing a neck brace and his face covered in bandages.

Police say Lee, 36, tried to rob the Forest Acres Liquor store near 12th and Memorial on February 22nd. The woman who owns the store and her daughter were behind the counter at the time and they shot Lee several times.

Police say Lee then attacked the mother, leaving her with a wound in her head that required seven staples to close. They say Tyrone Lee is a suspect in multiple armed robberies in Tulsa.