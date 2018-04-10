Judge Finds No Proof Prosecutor Mishandled Evidence In Bever Murder Case

The judge in Michael Bever’s murder case has ruled that prosecutor Sarah McAmis will be allowed to continue prosecuting the case.

Bever is on trial for the murder of his parents and three siblings.

Chief public defender Corbin Brewster has tried for months to prove that McAmis was involved in the mishandling of evidence in Bever’s case.

McAmis and former lead detective Gayla Adcock testified Tuesday, after which the judge said there was no proof of any improper behavior by the District Attorney’s office.

Adcock resigned in February for her role in mishandling evidence. She testified that she’s still baffled and has been trying to figure out what happened to that evidence for months.

Brewster says that, at this point, he’s just hoping for a fair trial.

“I hope so. We’re going one way or the other on April 16,” said Brewster. “We’re going to give it our best shot and we’re going to keep fighting for Michael.”

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler say that “Mr. Bever has the presumption of innocence until the judge or jury says otherwise. My job is just to put the case up in front of 12 tried and true.”

The judge has also denied a defense motion to take the life without parole sentencing option off the table if Michael Bever were to be found guilty.

Bever’s trial is scheduled to start on April 16.