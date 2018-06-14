Tulsa Habitat For Humanity To Dedicate House To Murdered Volunteer

Family and friends said goodbye to Jim Rosenlieb on Thursday.

He was laid to rest after Tulsa police say someone broke into his home earlier this week, then shot and killed him. Jim's friends at Habitat for Humanity have decided to build a home in his honor.

Jim Rosenlieb spent his Tuesdays and Thursdays as part of a special group of volunteers called the "Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers."

"Without Jim, we all have a heavy heart,” said Kent Powers a friend of Jim’s.

For nine years, he volunteered his time with Habitat for Humanity, building cabinets and putting up walls for homes. A labor of love with his fellow "Miracle Workers" by his side.

"He was devoted to the cause. He had a real passion for it," said Powers.

Bill Yeagle lives in Jim's neighborhood near 51st and Sheridan where police say a burglar shot and killed Jim in his own home.

"He loved people. And he liked to do things for people. Everybody wishes they had a neighbor like Jim," said Yeagle.

He loved working on his yard and after helping out with so many homes for Tulsans his friends decided during their coffee break today it's time to build a home for Jim.

"This is probably the best thing we could do to commemorate his service to Habitat. We'll figure out a way to make it work," said Powers.

Jim leaves behind his wife Bettye of 57 years, two sons, three granddaughters, and a great-grandson. He was 80 years old.

If you would like to help pay for the home being built in his honor click here

Police are still looking for leads on a suspect. If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.