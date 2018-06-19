Osage SkyNews 6 HD: Tulsa's Gathering Place Update

Osage SkyNews 6 HD is giving us a new look at the progress at Tulsa's Gathering Place park.

Our helicopter shows the park is looking much more green, but clearly still has some work to be done. A Gathering Place will open Saturday, September 8th, with a full slate of concerts and other activities.

On Monday, September 10th, the City of Tulsa says it will reopen Riverside Drive at the park.

