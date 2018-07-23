Tulsa Police Identify Teen Stabbed To Death And Man Shot To Death

Tulsa Police have identified the city's two latest homicide victims.

Rozzel Cobb was stabbed to death July 20 at 1300 East 51st Street North. The 18-year-old man was stabbed by another teen in a fight near East 51st Street and North Rockford.

Shandrick Richardson, 17, was arrested in Cobb's death.

7/21/2018 Related Story: Teen Stabbing Marks 23rd Tulsa Homicide Of 2018

John Wilson was shot and killed outside a bar at 2468 North Yale July 22. Police said someone pulled a gun on the 37-year-old man and shot him several times.

Police are still looking for a suspect in that murder.

7/22/2018 Related Story: Man Dead, Shot Multiple Times Near Apache And Yale, Police Say

If you can help officers in their investigations, call Crime Crime Stoppers at (918)596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at (918)798-8477, or e-mail homicide@cityoftulsa.org.