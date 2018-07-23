Tulsa Police Identify Teen Stabbed To Death And Man Shot To Deat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crime

Tulsa Police Identify Teen Stabbed To Death And Man Shot To Death

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police have identified the city's two latest homicide victims. 

Rozzel Cobb was stabbed to death July 20 at 1300 East 51st Street North. The 18-year-old man was stabbed by another teen in a fight near East 51st Street and North Rockford.

Shandrick Richardson, 17, was arrested in Cobb's death.

7/21/2018 Related Story: Teen Stabbing Marks 23rd Tulsa Homicide Of 2018

John Wilson was shot and killed outside a bar at 2468 North Yale July 22. Police said someone pulled a gun on the 37-year-old man and shot him several times. 

Police are still looking for a suspect in that murder.

7/22/2018 Related Story: Man Dead, Shot Multiple Times Near Apache And Yale, Police Say

If you can help officers in their investigations, call Crime  Crime Stoppers at (918)596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at (918)798-8477, or e-mail homicide@cityoftulsa.org.

