Beggs Community Leaders Working To Help Students After Shooting
BEGGS, Oklahoma - Dozens of districts from across the state reached out to Beggs School leaders on Thursday offering resources to help students through this tragedy.
The high school in Beggs has about 300 kids and everyone says their top priority is making sure the kids have everything they need.
"It's been real difficult to figure out how to respond because you know how do you prepare for this I mean how do you even think about it," said Chris Gore, the Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Beggs
It's been a long day of grieving for the Beggs Community. The day started with news that 3 teenagers had been shot in their own home.
"We've seen these kids play football since they were in the second grade. We've seen them be little kids cheering on the sidelines while their brothers played," said Gore. "So when we are remembering them we are not just remembering them now we are getting memories of them 5 years ago, 6 years ago, 10 years ago."
Pastor Gore has been one of the countless people who spent the day at Beggs High School on Thursday helping students as they tried to make sense of the situation.
"Just love them. That's all you can do and tell them that things like this will never make sense and it's good that they don't make sense," said Gore.
“We will do everything we can to meet the needs of our students. Not just today, not just tomorrow not just next week, it may be three weeks from now or four weeks from now we are going to do everything we can to help our students get through this tragedy," said Beggs Superintendent Brian Terry.
Friday night was supposed to be senior night for the Beggs football team but that has been postponed to next week. The football players got together with their coaches and decided to play ball tomorrow night in honor of their brother and teammate.
Gore says he has relied on his faith to get him through the day and has encouraged coaches and teammates to do the same.
"In moments like this when it is difficult you see people respond in a way that shows you that there is something good, a kernel of the Lord's goodness in us that sprouts best at times like these," said Gore.