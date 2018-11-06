News
Beggs Shooting Victim Declared Dead, Organ Donation Saved 8 Lives, Family Says
Tuesday, November 6th 2018, 9:44 PM CST
BEGGS, Oklahoma - Kloee Toliver, the teenage girl who was being kept on life support until her organs could be donated, has been declared dead, a spokesperson for the family says.
The family says Kloee was declared dead at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday.
They say her organ donation helped save the lives of eight people.
According to the family, Kloee's younger sister, who was wounded in the same shooting that took the lives of Kloee and their brother, Kayson, has been released from the hospital.