Half A Million Dollars Donated To Tulsa Area STEM Programs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Half a million dollars are going to Tulsa area STEM programs courtesy of Tulsa Flight Night.
The money was raised through several donors and will go toward paying for tools and equipment for Northeast Oklahoma classrooms. Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell was in town for the announcement and says STEM education is important for Oklahoma’s future.
“We have got to diversify as a state. That's not going to happen without making sure we're all in on promoting stem education and stem degrees," said Pinnell.
Some of the money will also go into professional development for STEM teachers.