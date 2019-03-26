Tulsa Police Make Arrest in 13th Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police have made an arrest in Tulsa's 13th homicide of 2019.
Officers arrested Deionna Young, and she is now in the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of first degree murder.
Police say it all started with an argument at a fast-food restaurant near 41st Street and Garnett.
Officers say Tallent threatened Young, who was working as a manager there, and spit on her.
Officers also say Tallent then left the restaurant, but returned about an hour later; Young got in her own car and followed him out of the parking lot, this time.
Police say Young shot her gun once at Tallent's SUV and then returned to work.
Tallent kept driving and wrecked into a vending machine at a nearby Walmart.
Tallent later died at the hospital.