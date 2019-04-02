Trial Underway For Former Uber Driver Accused Of Raping Customer
TULSA, Oklahoma - A former Uber driver is on trial, charged with raping a woman who hired him for a ride home.
The woman told the jury she never had any intention to get intoxicated that night, but she admitted she had around 10 drinks, and that's why she needed a ride.
The woman said she vaguely remembers David Knight picking her up on Cherry Street one night in May 2017. She told jurors her first real memory was waking up naked in a bed she didn't recognize, with Knight on top of her. She then testified that it felt like a dream, and she didn't realize until the next morning she'd been raped.
Knight's attorney said the accuser was still functioning and argued his client believed the two were on a date because they'd spent the entire evening together.
When Knight's attorney asked the woman if she could have asked to go downtown and continue drinking that night, she admitted she told police she "could have been up for anything" given how much she'd been drinking.
Knight pleaded not guilty to the rape charge. He faces five years to life in prison if the jury convicts him.