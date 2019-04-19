Doctors Worried About Bill Concerning Abortions On Governor Stitt's Desk
OKLAHOMA CITY - Some doctors and medical groups are concerned about a bill now on Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk.
Senate Bill 614 applies to providers of medical abortions, a process in which a woman takes two pills to end a pregnancy.
The bill requires physicians performing the procedure to inform patients of a possibility to reverse the abortion after taking the first pill.
In addition, the physician or provider must provide a phone number and link, which direct patients to a Christian pro-life group.
Medical professionals say reversing an abortion is not scientifically sound.
Dr. Eli Reshef is an Oklahoma City reproductive specialist and Medical Director of the Integris Bennett Fertility Institute.
“It’s not based in any medical facts, and you lie to women in order to accomplish a goal, and that is to prevent medical abortion,” Reshef said of SB 164.
Reshef doesn't perform abortions. His specialty is helping women have babies.
However, Reshef, along with the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have condemned the bill, regardless of stance on the abortion debate.
Reshef says it would force doctors to essentially lie to patients or face felony charges.
“This particular bill, if signed by the governor, reflects sheer carelessness and even stupidity by the legislators that sponsored it and lack of knowledge of medical facts,” Reshef said.
The bill’s co-author Rep. Mark Lepak admits no medical professionals were consulted in drafting the legislation.
Lepak says he wants to provide possibilities for patients to make a decision.
“There have been a number of trials and initiatives that were unproven at first and turned out to have merit,” Lepak said.
Governor Stitt's office said they have yet to make a decision on the bill and cannot comment at this time.