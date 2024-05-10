Driver Crashes Head-On With OHP Trooper Near Stillwater

A trooper with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and another driver were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near Stillwater on Friday.

Friday, May 10th 2024, 11:41 am

STILLWATER, Okla -

According to OHP, the trooper was stationary in his car and working a construction zone on Highway 33 south of Stillwater. Another vehicle crossed the center line and hit the trooper's vehicle head-on. Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

OHP is looking into whether a medical episode led to an 84-year-old driver to cross the center lane.

This is a developing story. Refresh Page For Updates.
