Driver Crashes Head-On With OHP Trooper Near Stillwater

By: News On 6

A trooper with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and another driver were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near Stillwater on Friday.

According to OHP, the trooper was stationary in his car and working a construction zone on Highway 33 south of Stillwater. Another vehicle crossed the center line and hit the trooper's vehicle head-on. Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OHP is looking into whether a medical episode led to an 84-year-old driver to cross the center lane.

