Driver Crashes Head-On With OHP Trooper Near Stillwater

Friday, May 10th 2024, 11:41 am
A trooper with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and another driver were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near Stillwater on Friday.
According to OHP, the trooper was stationary in his car and working a construction zone on Highway 33 south of Stillwater. Another vehicle crossed the center line and hit the trooper's vehicle head-on. Both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OHP is looking into whether a medical episode led to an 84-year-old driver to cross the center lane.
This is a developing story. Refresh Page For Updates.
May 10th, 2024
January 12th, 2024
December 15th, 2023