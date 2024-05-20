Human Remains Identified, Found In 2023 Near Motel In Shawnee

Shawnee Police, with the Medical Examiner, have identified human remains that were found near a motel in Shawnee in December of 2023.

By: News On 6

The Shawnee Police Department and Medical Examiner have identified human remains that were found in December of 2023, according to the City of Shawnee.

The person was identified as Christianna Laniel, a 30-year-old woman who had gone missing out of Checotah.

According to a police report, skeletal remains were found on Dec. 16 after Shawnee Police got a call about suspicious activity at a motel near North Harrison Street and Interstate 40 around 6:40 p.m.

When officers approached the area about 100 yards from the motel, what appeared to be a human skull was discovered on top of a black trash bag, according to the report.

According to police, the Criminal Investigation Department was notified and took over the scene.

On March 20, 2024, Shawnee Police received an artist rendering of the skeletal remains.