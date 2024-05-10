Weekend Events: Several Activities For Mother's Day And More

The weekend is finally here and there's a lot going on in our area with Mother's Day on many folks' minds. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor joins us to share all the fun and exciting things you can do with your mom, family or friends across Green Country.

By: News On 6

Oddities and Curiosities Expo

Calling all lovers off the odd! The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is back in town, with all kinds of weirdness like taxidermy, creepy clothing, funeral collectibles, and lots of original art and antiques.

There will be live shows as well. It’s at Expo Square Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. | CLICK HERE for more.

Tulsa Festival of Kites

Up high in the sky will be hundreds of kites during the 30th annual Tulsa Festival of Kites.

There will be huge kite shows, stunt kites, banner displays and more, along with activities for the kids.

It’s at 43rd and Garnett Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | CLICK HERE for more.

Kids Fishing Derby at Bixhoma Lake

It’s perfect fishin’ weather this week and the 45th annual Kids Fishing Derby is happening at Bixhoma lake this weekend presented by the Bixby Optimist Club.

It’s free for kids to participate and they can win prizes. Poles and bait are not included. It’s Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. | CLICK HERE for more.

Foundation for Tulsa Schools Gala

The Foundation for Tulsa Schools is hosting its second gala, ARTrageous, Saturday night at 6 at the OK Pop Museum!

This cocktail event features a gallery of student art and performances followed by dinner. It’s at 6 p.m. and you can find tickets online. | CLICK HERE for more.

Brunch Spread at Mayo Hotel

Don’t forget to call your mom or thank your wife because it’s Mother’s Day this weekend. There are plenty of events around town.

One of those is a big brunch spread at the Mayo Hotel in the iconic Crystal Ballroom, on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 for adults and $15 for kids under 12. | CLICK HERE for more.

Spring Fest in Broken Arrow

And you can take your mom to Spring Fest in Broken Arrow this weekend or find a last minute gift for her!

There will be clothing, flowers, food, and more than 50 vendors in the shopping market. It’s near 101st and Elm from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | CLICK HERE for more.