

That weak front will very slowly drift south across Green Country on Tuesday, and additional scattered showers and storms will try to develop along that front with the better chances for storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday shifting into southeast Oklahoma. Fortunately, the chance for any sort of organized severe weather looks pretty low with this system.



Rain chances look to diminish after Wednesday as that cold front clears our area. Right now it appears we’ll be quite pleasant late next week with some sunshine and highs in the 70s!