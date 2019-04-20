Stellar Saturday Weather For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Break out the sunscreen! Sunshine and spring warmth are surging back in for our Easter weekend.
Our Saturday is shaping up to be a perfect day to get outside. Look for tons of sunshine today and a return to a south breeze. We’ll see highs soaring into the upper 70s this afternoon! The UV Index will climb into the very high category today, so be sure to keep the sunscreen handy!
Rainy conditions have been an issue for our last several Easter Sundays, but not this year! We’ll get Easter Sunday off to a mild and breezy start with an increasing south wind and Easter sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s. Look for partly sunny, warm, and windy Easter afternoon conditions with highs in the lower 80s but south winds gusting at or above 30 miles per hour.
Clouds will be on the increase again to start next week as our next storm system approaches. Monday will shift to partly to mostly cloudy conditions, but we’ll still see highs in the 70s. By Monday night a weak cold front will drop into northeast Oklahoma, providing a focal point for scattered showers and storms. A complex of heavy storms then looks to shift across parts of northeast Oklahoma by early Tuesday morning.
That weak front will very slowly drift south across Green Country on Tuesday, and additional scattered showers and storms will try to develop along that front with the better chances for storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday shifting into southeast Oklahoma. Fortunately, the chance for any sort of organized severe weather looks pretty low with this system.
Rain chances look to diminish after Wednesday as that cold front clears our area. Right now it appears we’ll be quite pleasant late next week with some sunshine and highs in the 70s!
I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!