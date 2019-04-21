News
Woman Arrested In Depew After Officers Find Meth Inside Car
DEPEW, Oklahoma - Depew Police say they have arrested a woman after discovering drugs inside her car on Saturday.
According to the police, Chief Fetters pulled over a 27-year-old Bristow woman for a lane violation but found 15 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia after speaking with her.
The woman was arrested and taken to the Creek County Justice Center for Possession of CDS Meth, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, driving under suspension.