Oklahoma Fishing Guides Introduce Others To The Outdoors

In This Outdoor Life With Tess, she heads out to Lake Eufaula with a couple of fishing fanatics, and hosts of "Ma and Pa's Adventures" on YouTube, who live to introduce others to the outdoors.

Friday, April 26th 2024, 8:57 am

By: News On 6


Crappie fishing in Oklahoma is hot right now. The fish are spawning, which is one of the best times to load up a boat or stringer with a limit of crappie.

In This Outdoor Life With Tess, she heads out to Lake Eufaula with a couple of fishing fanatics, and hosts of "Ma and Pa's Adventures" on YouTube, who live to introduce others to the outdoors.

CLICK HERE to see more from "Ma and Pa's Adventures" on YouTube.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 26th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

March 17th, 2023

October 14th, 2022

Top Headlines

April 28th, 2024

April 28th, 2024

April 28th, 2024

April 28th, 2024