Oklahoma Fishing Guides Introduce Others To The Outdoors

By: News On 6

Crappie fishing in Oklahoma is hot right now. The fish are spawning, which is one of the best times to load up a boat or stringer with a limit of crappie.

In This Outdoor Life With Tess, she heads out to Lake Eufaula with a couple of fishing fanatics, and hosts of "Ma and Pa's Adventures" on YouTube, who live to introduce others to the outdoors.

CLICK HERE to see more from "Ma and Pa's Adventures" on YouTube.