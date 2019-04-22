Mother, Son Arrested In Connection With 2017 Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - After nearly two years of searching, two suspects wanted in connection to a the 2017 murder of a Tulsa man are now both in custody.
Earlier this month, the Kansas Governor offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Diana Bohlander's arrest.
Related Story: $5,000 Reward Offered In Case Of Murdered Tulsa Man
Diana Bohlander and her son Ty Bohlander are suspected of killing 64-year-old James McFarland from Tulsa.
Ty Bohlander was arrested in Santa Monica, California in late March.
After Ty Bohlander was arrested, investigators found out his mother was living under an alias and they worked with authorities in California to find her.
His mother was found in Santa Barbara Sunday.
Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office in Kansas sought charges of first degree murder after McFarland's body was found alongside a rural county road in April of 2017.
In a statement about the arrest, the Cherokee County Sheriff said "I'm pleased that after two years of running.. both suspects are now in custody and soon both of them will be back here to answer the charges against them."