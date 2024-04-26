Drillers Pick Up Second Straight Win, Beat NW Arkansas 6-4 In Rain-Shortened Game Thursday Night

Drillers improve to 9-9 on the season. Game 4 of the series is Friday night at ONEOK Field. It's also News On 6 Fireworks Night.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Tulsa Drillers battled rain and home runs to pick up their 2nd straight win Thursday night, beating Northwest Arkansas 6-4 in a rain-shortened game.

The Drillers got on the board first, thanks to Jose Ramos' two-run home run in the bottom of the 1st inning. The home run was his 6th of the season, tying him for most in the Texas League.

That lead didn't last long though, as Rodolfo Duran's two-run homer for Northwest Arkansas in the top of the 2nd inning tied the game at 2-2.

Another 2-run homer in top of the 6th gave the Naturals a 4-2 lead. But the Drillers erupted for four runs in the bottom of the inning, with the big blow coming from Griffin Lockwood-Powell's three-run homer, his first of the season.

Rain had been falling on and off throughout the game, and finally picked up in the 8th inning. The grounds crew put the tarp on the field, and after a 30-minute rain delay, the umpires and both managers deemed the field too wet and called the game.

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr started on the mound for the Drillers, pitching five innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out five. Reliever Jake Pilarski was credited with the win despite allowing two runs in one inning of work. Logan Boyer earned the save, the first of his professional career.

The series continues Friday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. It's also News On 6 Fireworks Night following the game.



