Battle Of The Burbs: The Owasso-Bixby Football Game

Battle of the Burbs, round two with Bixby and Owasso in a rematch of last year’s 6A-1 state title game.

Thursday, August 24th 2023, 10:40 pm



TULSA, Okla. -

Battle of the Burbs, round two with Bixby and Owasso in a rematch of last year’s 6A-1 state title game.

The Spartans got the ball first and picked up right where they left off last year. 7 plays, 79 yards. Cooper Parker was in from two yards out, making it 7-nothing Bixby.

The final score was 42-16, making the Spartans victorious.

Any questions surrounding Bixby this year appear to be resoundingly answered. And while this certainly not the opener Owasso wanted, they bounced back from a game like this a year ago to make it to the state title game.

Where to Watch Future Games

To watch future games by these teams, Owasso streams their games on YouTube HERE, and Bixby streams on their website HERE.
