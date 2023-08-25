Battle Of The Burbs: The Owasso-Bixby Football Game

Battle of the Burbs, round two with Bixby and Owasso in a rematch of last year’s 6A-1 state title game.

Battle Of The Burbs: Things To Know For The Owasso-Bixby Football Game

The Spartans got the ball first and picked up right where they left off last year. 7 plays, 79 yards. Cooper Parker was in from two yards out, making it 7-nothing Bixby.

The final score was 42-16, making the Spartans victorious.

Any questions surrounding Bixby this year appear to be resoundingly answered. And while this certainly not the opener Owasso wanted, they bounced back from a game like this a year ago to make it to the state title game.

