Danish Billionaire Loses 3 Children In Sri Lanka Terror Attacks
The richest man in Denmark has lost three children in the Sri Lanka terror attacks, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Anders Holch Povlsen, 46, is a fashion mogul – one of the names behind global retail giants ASOS and Bestseller.
Jesper Stubkier, communications manager of Bestseller, which Povlsen owns, confirmed to British news agency Press Association on Monday that three of Povlsen's four children were killed. "We have no further comment and we ask that the family's privacy is respected at this time," he said.
Stubkier would not say which of Povlsen's children were killed or whether they were visiting Sri Lanka with other members of the family. Povlesen was reportedly visiting the country with his wife and children on vacation.
It was unclear which of the bombings killed the businessman's children. At least nine bombs were detonated in three churches and at least three hotels in the country.
ASOS is one of Britain's most popular online retail websites. The Fashion Network reported that, as of 2018, ASOS's retail sales totaled $3.06 billion.
The Times newspaper of Britain reported that Povlsen is the largest private landowner in the U.K. Povlsen and his wife Anne own more than 200,000 acres in the Scottish Highlands, making them the second biggest land owners in Scotland after Britain's royal family.
According to Forbes, Povlsen has a net worth of $7.9 billion.