News
Wizard World Comic Con Set For Tulsa In September
TULSA, Oklahoma - Wizard World Comic Con is coming back to Tulsa. Organizers said the pop culture convention will be coming to the Renaissance Hotel near 71st and Highway 169.
That's a big move this year. Previously they've always held Comic Con at the Cox Business Center downtown.
This year's Comic Con will run September 6th through the 8th. No word yet on any of the celebrities that will be participating. It will be announced closer to the convention date.
Related Story: Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas In Tulsa For Wizard World