Vintage Market Days Happening At Creek Country Fairgrounds Supports Local Nonprofit

Vintage Market Days brings together more than 100 local artists, creatives, and merchants. The event also supports Branch 15. It's a nonprofit that helps women who have recently been released from prison reintegrate and build a successful life.

By: News On 6

A vintage shopping event has taken over the Creek County Fairgrounds. The event has over 100 local artists and merchants.

News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live, giving us a look inside before doors open at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets are $10 on Friday and Saturday, and $5 on Sunday. Shoppers can buy a three-day pass for $15.

Tickets are available at the door or, you can find them by clicking here.