35th Annual Tour De Tulsa To Be Held This Weekend

The Tulsa Bicycle Club is organizing a ride to get more people on bikes. The 35th annual Tour de Tulsa is happening on Saturday, May 4. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with how you can participate.

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Bicycle Club is organizing a ride to get more people on bikes.

The 35th annual Tour de Tulsa is Saturday, May 4th. Cyclists will take off from River West Festival Park at 8 a.m.

Michael Schooling with the Tulsa Bicycle Club said the event attracts 450 to 600 riders every year.

Participants can choose routes ranging from 20 to 100 miles or take a family fun ride of 5 or 10 miles. Schooling said the variety in distances makes the ride accessible to all.

"It is a good opportunity for a new rider, or for a rider who has not been on their bicycle in a while, or a rider who is getting ready for the Tulsa Tough coming up in June, to test their metal," he added.

There are rest stops set up along the way. Schooling said local bike shops Tom's Bicycles and Spoke House Bicycles will also be cruising the course offering full on-road support. This year's Tour de Tulsa proceeds will benefit the River Parks Foundation. The organization maintains many of the trails and parks that area cyclists use.

Online registration for the Tour de Tulsa closes at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 2nd. Cyclists can still sign up on the day of the ride starting at 7 a.m. There will be a packet pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Tom's Bicycles. The shop is located at 6861 S Peoria Ave. in Tulsa.

For more information or to register visit TulsaBicycleClub.com