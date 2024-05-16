Man In Custody Accused Of Following Person Home From Gas Station, Shooting At Them

A Tulsa County Deputy arrested a man accused of following an innocent person home from a gas station and then shooting at them.

It started after midnight, so a burst of gunfire woke everyone up. "I just heard a gunshot," said neighbor Emily Basham.

Basham said it's normally quiet at her home near West 46th Place.

"I hear a truck come screaming headed that way, and he pulled right there in front of the house and I heard five or six shots, just all of a sudden," Basham said.

Severe shots hit the home, but not the people inside. They told police a man in a truck followed one of them home from QuikTrip with aggressive moves on Union Avenue, so the victim headed for home.

"They saw the truck that was following them go down to the end of the street, turnaround, come back to the front of their house and started shooting, shooting at the two victims at their house," said Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean.

Police responded and soon got another call nearby.

"He said he was walking his dog, our suspect pulled up, said some concerning words, like I'm crazy, and started shooting at him and his dog in the street. Fortunately, he wasn't hurt either," Officer Bean said.

Police found a truck matching the description at this house, and said the driver was 20-year-old Micah Moore.

A deputy spotted him several days later on the street and arrested him.

"That's an area patrolled a lot by county and they do a good job, they were able to locate him and get him into custody," Officer Bean said.

Police don't know what led to the shooting, but believe the victim returning fire is what ended it.

No one was hurt and Moore remains in jail on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon.