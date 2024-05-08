Local Dog, Handler To Participate In 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show In New York

The 148th Westminster Kennel Club dog show begins this weekend in New York. A local dog and his handler are among those competing. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to give us a look at how they're preparing.

By: News On 6

A small Tulsa dog is going on a big adventure to the Big Apple.

Kermit and his handler Mattew Stroud were invited to compete in the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The pair fly out to New York on Thursday. "We have got so many great people rooting for us," said Stroud. "Kermit is just a fantastic dog, he is a wonderful pet, and I think I will not believe it until we are actually there."

The relationship is pretty unique for the sport as Stroud is both Kermit's owner and handler. Stroud admits he is not a professional but has worked with Kermit since he got him at 4 months old.

"We train at least once a day," he continued saying, "We go to dog shows a few times a month. He does physical therapy, strength training, obedience, all kinds of things. There is a lot that goes into teaching the dog to stand still, to use all their muscles, and to be excited to go to a show."

Kermit is a Schipperke and will compete in the Best of Breed competition on Monday, May 13th at 9:45 a.m. Central Time.

"If he were to win that, he would go on to compete in the group competition," said Stroud. "If by chance he were to win the nonsporting group, he would go on to the Best in Show and that you will probably have to call 911 because I will pass out from excitement."

It would be an opportunity to chase a dream Stroud has had since he was a teenager.

"It is something that I have watched on TV probably every year since I was a kid and never could have imagined that could be me on that stage," he said.

With his parent's support Stroud first began showing dogs in the 90's. He said as a shy kid it gave him confidence.

"Her name was Pasha, she was a little tiny Yorkshire Terrier, and then on weekends they would drive around the Midwest, take me to shows. I was what is called a Junior handler," he said.

Westminster Kennel Club is celebrating 90 years of the Junior Showmanship competition this year. Stroud hopes his story will inspire other kids to get involved in the sport.

The competition is May 11-14. You can watch it on Fox Sports.