36 Degrees North Offering Free Workshop To Support Entrepreneurs' Careers

36 Degrees North in Tulsa offers meeting rooms, work spaces, mentorship, workshops and opportunities to network. CEO Devon Laney talked with us about a free event happening May 22, and two upcoming boot camps.

By: News On 6

36 Degrees North was established in 2016 to create a “front door” for local entrepreneurs at different stages in their careers.

The local organization offers meeting rooms, work spaces, mentorship, workshops and opportunities to network. Currently, 36 Degrees North has over 3,000 members.

The goal is to support entrepreneurs, remote workers, and small business owners to create a regional economic impact.

36 Degrees North will be holding a free 3-hour workshop on May 22, designed to help those with business ideas figure out how to get started. | CLICK HERE to learn more.

The CEO of 36 Degrees North, Devon Laney, stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about this free event, and two upcoming boot camps created to launch one’s dream business into a reality.

What can people expect at the 36 Degrees North workshops?

This is a 3-part funnel that moves people from very high-level entrepreneurship concepts, all the way to a pre-accelerator that helps them turn their idea into their full-time job.

Get Started: An Intro to Entrepreneurship | May 22 6p-9p - Get Started is a free, three-hour workshop designed to help you dive into your business idea, refine your plan, and figure out your next steps. Dinner included!

STARTERS Bootcamp | 1x weekly, June 10-July 1 - During this four-part boot camp, you’ll collaboratively work with peers to strategize, problem-solve, and apply business basics to your idea or venture.

CORE Pre-Accelerator | Applications open July 29 - CO.STARTERS Core is a 10-week program that walks you through a proven process to get your business unstuck and off the ground.