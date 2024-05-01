Longest Running Festival In Oklahoma Kicks Off With 'Rooster Egg Hunt'

Wednesday, May 1st 2024, 9:52 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Rooster Days, the longest-running festival in Oklahoma, is only a few weeks away! Leading up to that is the beloved tradition known as the "Rooster Egg Hunt."

