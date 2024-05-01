Longest Running Festival In Oklahoma Kicks Off With 'Rooster Egg Hunt'

Wednesday, May 1st 2024, 9:52 am
Rooster Days, the longest-running festival in Oklahoma, is only a few weeks away! Leading up to that is the beloved tradition known as the "Rooster Egg Hunt."
Every year the Rotary Club of Broken Arrow organizes a rooster egg hunt around the city’s Rooster Days. The finders win a ride in the Rooster Day Parade and $1,000.
News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to tell us when the first clue will be revealed.
