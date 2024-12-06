Nutcracker Festival Offers New Holiday Experience For Tulsans

The Nutcracker Festival is a brand-new experience for families looking for fun activities this holiday season.

Friday, December 6th 2024, 4:19 pm



The Nutcracker Festival is a brand-new holiday event put on by Tulsa Go, the Hardesty Family Foundation, and Tulsa Ballet.

When: December 6-7, 2024

Where: SageNet Center at Expo Square

What: Festive activities include train rides, live reindeer, Santa meet & greet, ice(less) skating, snow bowling, storytime, magic show, cake walk, arts and crafts, inflatables, face painting, and a snow globe photo booth. There is also a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, dazzling light displays, a flower shop, live performances, and a holiday marketplace. The festival will have food, hot chocolate, tea, coffee, and desserts.

Hours: Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets:

Adult Advance: $13

Children Advance (3-12 years old): $10

Adult Day-Of: $16

Children Day-Of: $12

Children Under 2: Free

*Add-on experiences are available for purchase during the event.

For more information and a festival map visit NutcrackerFest.com/
