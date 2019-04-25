Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Violating City Councilor's Protective Order
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail accused of violating a protective order filed by a Tulsa City Councilor.
A judge granted the protective order for District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee and her child last month.
An arrest report shows officers arrested Paul Tay for violating the Protective Order Wednesday.
The report says Tay was standing outside city hall Wednesday afternoon while McKee was inside.
McKee says Tay has been threatening and stalking her.
Under the protective order, Tay is to stay 100 yards away from McKee, her child and her house at all times.
Tay has run for political office in Tulsa a number of times, including several failed bids for mayor.
He's also known to protest various issues on street corners around the city.
McKee's attorney says her client encourages citizens to voice their opinions, but says McKee told her "That does not mean that a public official has to be a victim of threats, aggressive intimidation, and stalking."
Court records show a number of protective orders have been filed against Tay over the years.