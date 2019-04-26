News
Tulsa Surplus Auction To Sell Unique Mix Of Items
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Lots of former police cars, dump trucks, and other heavy equipment will be for sale in the Tulsa Surplus Auction on Saturday.
Rich Gonter, the City Purchasing Services Coordinator, gave News On 6 a tour of the items both outside and inside the warehouse.
One unusual item is the last basketball goal from the WNBA Tulsa Shock. It’s been in storage at the BOK Center since the Shock left town 6 years ago.
There are lots of small items like cameras, coin collections, and odds and ends. Most of it is recovered stolen property that’s not been claimed.
The gates open Saturday morning at 7:30. The auction starts at 9:30. The surplus yard is at 108 North Trenton.