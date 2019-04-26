News
Oklahoma Vietnam Veteran Awarded Medal Of Honor
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma native and Vietnam veteran was back in Green Country to help inspire Tulsa students.
Retired Sergeant 1st Class Melvin Morris from Okmulgee was recently awarded with the Medal of Honor. Morris led an advance across enemy lines to recover the body of a fallen sergeant in 1969.
He says it's important for students to have someone to look up to.
"My philosophy: if I can just help one, you know, I've done my job, and I just feel like its something I should do," Melvin Morris said.
A celebration with Morris will also be held Saturday morning at Central Park at Union starting at 10.