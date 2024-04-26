Pet of the Week: Flint The Terrier-Mix

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week. This is Flint He's a 4-year-old terrier mix. He needs a home where he's the only dog or has a large brother or sister as he doesn't do well with small dogs or cats. He'd also do great with an active family who would be willing to continue training him.

By: News On 6

