Pet of the Week: Flint The Terrier-Mix

Friday, April 26th 2024, 12:44 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Meet our Pet of the Week.

This is Flint He's a 4-year-old terrier mix. He needs a home where he's the only dog or has a large brother or sister as he doesn't do well with small dogs or cats. He'd also do great with an active family who would be willing to continue training him. If you'd like to adopt Flint, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
