Pet of the Week: Gleason The Chihuahua

Every Friday, we like to highlight our Pet of the Week and this week's pet is Gleason!

Friday, December 13th 2024, 12:13 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Every Friday, we like to highlight our Pet of the Week and this week's pet is Gleason!

He is a 4-month-old chihuahua. We're told he can be a little shy at first but loves to cuddle and play. Gleason's adoption fee is $300 which includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip. If you'd like to adopt Gleason, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
