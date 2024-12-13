Pet of the Week: Gleason The Chihuahua

Friday, December 13th 2024, 12:13 pm
Every Friday, we like to highlight our Pet of the Week and this week's pet is Gleason!
He is a 4-month-old chihuahua. We're told he can be a little shy at first but loves to cuddle and play. Gleason's adoption fee is $300 which includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip. If you'd like to adopt Gleason, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
